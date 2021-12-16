Jason Hitch, a reality TV star who appeared on "90 Day Fiance" Season 2, has died. He was 45.

Hitch's sister, Shannon, first confirmed the tragic news to several news outlets. According to her, her brother passed away inside an intensive care unit in a hospital in Florida on Tuesday. Before Hitch took his last breath, she reportedly stayed with him and saw him for the last time.

Shannon then revealed that Jason Hitch's cause of death was due to coronavirus complications. The reality star reportedly had no known preexisting conditions, but he was not vaccinated against the dreaded disease.

She then expressed how much he would be greatly missed following his passing.

Meanwhile, the "90 Day Fiance" network, TLC, sent a statement to Fox News to deliver their heartfelt wishes to the bereaved family.



"We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time," the network said.

Jason Hitch Left Memorable "90 Days Fiance" Episodes To Fans

During the "90 Days Fiance" Season 2 episodes in 2014, Hitch had been open about falling in love with then 23-year-old Cassia Tavares - whom he later married. They first met through Facebook while Tavares was in a relationship with one of Hitch's friends. When they broke up, the reality star came into the picture and decided to start dating her.

On the show, Tavares jetted to the US from Brazil to be with her fiancé. However, she was often unimpressed with Hitch's financial status, car, Florida's weather, and the state in general.

In one of the episodes, Hitch tried his best to keep her entertained in the US.

In 2017, the then-couple decided to split before ultimately filing for divorce in 2018.

Hitch later appeared in the "90 Day Fiance" special episode "Where Are They Now?" in 2015.

Aside from appearing in the show, Hitch also famously served the US military. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was an honor guard duty in the Army and was assigned to a station in Bushnell, Florida as a first lieutenant.

