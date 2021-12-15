Meghan Markle reportedly knows she failed to win people's hearts through her "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" appearance, a royal expert said.

After her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan marked her latest appearance in one of the biggest American TV shows, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

In November, the Duchess of Sussex told "Auntie Ellen" several stories about her life with Prince Harry and her two kids. The talk show host also asked her what Prince Harry loves about California.

However, the interview failed to be well-received by the viewers and fans, which reportedly upset Meghan Markle.

On royal expert Neil Sean's YouTube channel, he claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is upset after suffering from backlash on her recent interview. According to the royal commentator, Meghan is "taken to indoors" after facing negativities for sharing her stories again.

"Even Prince Harry thought this was a good idea to show her fun side. Perhaps they should have gone on together, how fun that would have been. Sadly for Meghan, it didn't come out that way," he said.



He suggested that Meghan could have just said no to pranks and directly sat down with DeGeneres to talk about her life.

For what it's worth, the Duchess participated in a prank where the host asked to do embarrassing tasks in front of several vendors. Among the things she did on the show include singing a made-up song while wearing cat ears and eating a tortilla like a chipmunk.

Meghan Markle's Plans Failed?

Aside from the royal expert's comments, a buzz came out following Meghan's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" appearance.

National Enquirer claimed that Duchess of Sussex did not do anything during the interview but further embarrassed the royal family. One insider said everything had been a train wreck for Meghan.

"Meghan's wacko TV appearance was an unforgivable disaster and the royals, especially Prince William and Kate, are outraged," an insider exclaimed. "Just when they thought the Sussexes couldn't stoop any lower in bringing shame and scandal to the family, Meghan proves them wrong again!"

Despite that, Sean revealed that the Duchess is gearing up again for 2022 to show more side of her and win people's trust after Megxit.

