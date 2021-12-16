Jeff Garlin is allegedly under investigation for his on-set behavior towards one of his "The Goldbergs" co-star and staff.

Reports showed that the actor will not return for the show's upcoming season.

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star has been the subject of several complaints due to his alleged behavior misconduct on the set of the ABC comedy. The Hollywood Reporter stated that the celebrity had been questioned by the production's HR team and only exited the show after three consecutive years of investigation.

Jeff Garlin Fired from The Goldbergs

According to the article, the actor's departure was then announced to the cast and crew of "The Goldbergs" just this Wednesday, December 15, as they were on set preparing to film an episode for the show's ongoing season. It was said that the decision was mutual between Garlin and the entertainment company and that he will no longer continue to film the remaining episodes for season 9.

Representatives of ABC and Sony TV have declined to comment regarding the topic, while Jeff Garlin's management and reps could not be contacted at this time.

However, Variety reported a recent interview where the actor revealed his opinion about the matter before his immediate termination from the series. "We have a difference of opinion, Sony and myself. My opinion is, I have my process about how I'm funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote 'unsafe' workspace," Garlin had admitted.

"Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace... I don't understand bow that is... I am always a kind and thoughtful person," the actor continued to explain, "I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people's pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That's bullying. That's just uncalled for."



Jeff Garlin's Terrible Humor

Meanwhile, sources from Deadline revealed that a "number of current and former co-workers of Garlin" has reached out to them to speak up about the terrible conditions of their work environment on the days that the actor would be present on set.

"[Garlin] is extremely verbally and emotionally abusive," one of the said employees confessed to the publication in anonymity due to fear of retribution from the network or production team.

The celeb had also admitted to repeatedly using the word "vagina" to one of the female camera assistants who had reported to HR that Garlin kept his hands around her when he said the word. Another co-worker shared other terms that the comedian often used to joke about grandma's vagina, balls, and brassier.



