Ansel Elgort is reportedly facing backlash from netizens as his recent appearance on a late-night show once again brought up unresolved sexual assault allegations against the actor.

On December 8th, the "Baby Driver" star had appeared as a guest on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" to talk about his experience in promoting his new film "West Side Story," which was released two days after his interview with the talk show host.

According to Variety, Elgort's interview was met with criticism from netizens. The actor received negative comments regarding his alleged sexual assault accusations, which have resurfaced under James Corden's YouTube video.



The publication mentioned a few of them, such as "What about the accusations against Ansel?" and "Hollywood waited a year hoping everyone would forget to try and bring Ansel back into the Hollywood scene. They think we're dumb?"

Netizens Boycott Ansel Elgort and West Side Story

Ansel Elgort has been trending on social media for consecutive days as netizens discover and expose his actions towards his victim.

This person logged into Twitter to the shocking news and said, "Oh bro, what the f-ck. I wanted to see more people talking about West Side Story, so I searched it on here, and I had no fucking idea that Ansel Elgort has pretty recent sexual assault allegations??? Jesus."

"Stop f-cking defending Ansel Elgort. He is a PEDO and RAPIST. Always believe the victim over the accuser until the victim is guilty of lying (if that is the case)," another user tweeted, attaching a now-deleted post of the victim.

"[Trigger Warning] before you click on Ansel Elgort trending: the victim's story describes her sexual abuse, and there are a lot of screenshots of the predatory messages he has sent teenage girls over the years. Also, these are Rachel Zegler's likes right now," another person said, referring to how the actor's co-star in the Steven Spielberg film is silently confirming the accusations.

Ansel Elgort Responds to Allegations

Vulture reported that the allegations against the celebrity dated back to last year when Elgort denied accusations of sexually abusing a minor back in 2014 when he was 20-years old. He also publicly stated that his relationship with the 17-year old victim had been "brief, legal and entirely consensual," based on his Instagram post, which has since been deleted.

In the aforementioned social media post, the public figure claimed that the victim's statement was false. He stated, "her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone," which would explain why people have labeled him a gaslighter.

The article also highlighted that at the time, Elgort was "having an eventful year" as he starred in several blockbuster films, including "The Fault in Our Stars" and "Divergent." During that period in his life, the star had also reportedly broken up with his high school sweetheart, Violetta Komyshan.

