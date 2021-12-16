Hey, you guys! For all you children of the '80s, The Goonies are back! Sort of.

This once untitled project is a drama about a school teacher who creates a shot-for-shot remake of the original film The Goonies. The idea was adapted by writer Sarah Watson which was to be a pilot for Fox, but the studio passed, saying it was too young for their network.

According to Variety, the show has been named Our Time, after one of the popular speeches given in the film, and has been taken over by Disney Plus to be redeveloped by both Amblin and the Donner Company.

Clancy Collins White, exec VP and head of development had this to say about the show and what it took to get the ball rolling,

Sarah worked nonstop to deliver this incredible script, we had our table read, and then the world shut down for COVID. So we came back many months later and finished the beautiful pilot, and it was an incredible cast, but unfortunately a little bit too young for Fox. And so we immediately swung into high gear and hit the town with it. We did not yet have anything in development at Disney Plus. It's been another example of being able to carve a pathway where there wasn't one by virtue of a great story, a great pilot, a great series. The deal has taken a while to make, but we're really excited to be moving forward.

There is no date for release as Our Time is in the early stages of production.