Fans of Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, were left shocked after the producer appeared with visibly dirty feet on his new project, "Friends Keep Secrets," prompting calls online for Gomez to reconsider her marriage.

In the premiere episode, Blanco, 37, was seen lounging on a gray sofa with his legs outstretched, drawing attention not for his relaxed posture but for the soles of his feet, which appeared soiled.

As per DailyMail, one social media user reacted to a photograph of Blanco's feet, saying, "Not even a minute into this Benny podcast and I am in complete disbelief..."

Another viewer wrote, "The dirty feet on the couch. Everything I know about this man has been against my will."

A third added, "This is so disgusting my goodness," while a fourth commented, "The dirty foot on the couch. Selena sign those divorce papers now."

Fans continued to express incredulity, with one posting, "How are anyone's feet this dirty while they're inside... on a couch? If my feet get dirty from something I'm immediately cleaning them, even if it's just cause they're sweaty. Like what is this?"

"Friends Keep Secrets" is filmed at the home of Blanco's co-hosts, Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky) and his wife Kristin Batalucco, and features a multi-camera setup. Each episode includes a celebrity guest, ranging from Ed Sheeran to Gwyneth Paltrow and Paul Rudd, who collaborate with Blanco to create songs or engage in conversation.

Discussing the project with The Hollywood Reporter, Blanco explained, "We're kind of blurring the line of, is it streaming? Is it a podcast? Is it an interview series? Is it a TV show? Is it NPR's Tiny Desk? You see Ed [Sheeran] come on and we're making a song from scratch."

Blanco has a history of showing off his feet, having previously shared Persian rug-inspired toenail art in September 2024 with fringed tips.

Blanco and Gomez were married on September 27, 2024, at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California. The ceremony was attended by high-profile guests including Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Ed Sheeran, Paul Rudd, SZA, Zoe Saldana, Cara Delevingne, and Sofia Carson, among others.

Since then, many viewers have started discussing whether or not Blanco's habit is sanitary, and they have speculated on how the issue affects his marriage with Gomez.