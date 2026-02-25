Robert Carradine has passed away at the age of 71.

The family revealed the actor was battling bipolar disorder for close to 20 years before he finally died by suicide.

In their statement to Deadline, the family referred to the actor as "a beacon of light" and requested privacy as they mourn what they called an "unfathomable loss." They also acknowledged his prolonged battle with mental illness and expressed their wish that his case would help to destigmatize mental illness.

His brother, actor Keith Carradine, said hisbrother had been courageous in his struggle with bipolar disorder and said there should be "no shame" in discussing the illness. He described Robert as "profoundly gifted" and said the family would remember his humor and acceptance.

Concerns Emerged During Work on Final Film

At the time of his death, Carradine was working on the film "The Driver," also known as "Driving Into Darkness." Director Connie Lamothe told TMZ that Carradine went "radio silent" in January, prompting concern among producers.

Lamothe said one cast member who was aware of Carradine's mental health history suggested giving him space.

The team hoped he would return to the project, but he did not. She described Carradine as "delightful and always cheerful" during their conversations and said he had been excited about the role.

Carradine was set to play a mob boss in the production. According to Lamothe, he wanted "to show he could do more than comedy and westerns."

Career Highlights and Family Tributes

Born in Los Angeles in 1954, Carradine came from a family deeply rooted in entertainment. His father was actor John Carradine. His siblings included Keith Carradine, Disney Imagineer Christopher Carradine, and the late David Carradine.

Carradine's film career began in childhood, with an early appearance in "The Cowboys." He went on to roles in "Coming Home" and other projects before gaining widespread recognition as Lewis Skolnick in "Revenge of the Nerds." He reprised the character in sequels and television films.

A new generation came to know him through "Lizzie McGuire," where he played Sam McGuire alongside Hilary Duff.

Duff wrote on Instagram that the loss was difficult to process, saying there was "so much warmth in the McGuire family" and expressing sadness that Carradine had been suffering. She also said that her heart goes out to his family and close ones.

Ever Carradine, the actress and daughter of Robert, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, stating, "My dad died today." She described him as "all heart" and encouraged fans to remember his kindness. She ended her message with, "Rest easy, dad. I love you the most."