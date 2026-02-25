As new documents related to the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein keep coming out, one big name missing repeatedly from the records is Sean "Diddy" Combs. The two men supposedly move in the same circles in New York, but the sources say there is no documented link between the two men.

According to report from Rob Shuter, insiders in Manhattan claim there is no verified evidence that places Combs in the Epstein files. Sources cited in that coverage say the absence of records is not accidental.

One longtime Manhattan insider said, "Epstein wanted nothing to do with Diddy." The same source added, "He kept Diddy at arm's length."

Another source described differences in their public and professional styles. "Epstein preferred quiet power – academics, financiers, politicians," the source said.

"Diddy was nightlife, flash, celebrity spectacle. That wasn't Epstein's world."

An additional observer said, "Diddy would have taken a meeting in a minute – access to a private plane, those rooms? Of course. But Epstein wasn't interested."

One insider offered a blunt assessment: "You must be really bad for Jeffrey to want to have nothing to do with you."

There is no confirmed documentation linking Combs to Epstein in the released materials. Despite online discussion, the publicly available paper trail does not show meetings or formal ties between the two.

Epstein Estate Agrees to Up to $35 Million Settlement With Victims

Meanwhile, the estate of Epstein has recently agreed on a proposed class action settlement that may pay the victims up to $35 million, according to CNN.

The agreement would settle a 2024 civil class action and the approval of a federal judge in the Southern District of New York is required.

Based on the terms, the estate could end up writing a check for $35 million if there are 40 or more valid victims. If less than 40 are eligible, the amount to be paid would be $25 million.

The settlement is with the estate representatives Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, who have accepted the terms.

The agreement states it would bar victims from, per Court House News Service, "asserting, commencing, instituting, prosecuting, continuing to prosecute, or maintaining in any court of law or equity, arbitration tribunal, or administrative forum any and all" discharged claims against Indyke and Kahn.

The civil lawsuit accused the pair of being "personally essential to the Epstein Enterprise's success," alleging they structured accounts and withdrawals to facilitate access to large sums of cash connected to Epstein's operations.

The complaint also claimed they helped create a complex financial network using multiple bank accounts and corporate entities.

The case is under the charge of U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who just last summer, during the criminal sex trafficking trial of Combs, presided.

Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty in 2021 of the trafficking scheme and later got a 20 years prison sentence. Prosecutors stated that she made millions of dollars by enabling abuse.

The estate previously agreed in 2023 to a separate $290 million settlement in a class action involving victims, as reported by Reuters. Additionally, compensation programs established for survivors have distributed significant funds to eligible claimants.