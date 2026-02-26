Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, reportedly sought refuge at a luxury Swiss rehab clinic following renewed scrutiny over her connections to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Radar Online, insiders now say that details of her stay may have been deliberately leaked by her confidantes to soften public perception amid mounting controversy.

Ferguson, 66, is said to have left the United Kingdom quietly shortly after Christmas and spent several weeks at the Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich, Switzerland, a wellness center known for its exclusive, bespoke treatment programs costing up to $18,000 per day.

The clinic specializes in addressing addiction, trauma, burnout and depression, providing clients with a multidisciplinary team and luxury amenities including private chefs and penthouse accommodations.

As per the news outlet, sources close to Ferguson describe her as "totally broken" by the fallout from the public release of emails exchanged with Epstein after his conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution. These emails revealed that Ferguson maintained contact with Epstein after his release from prison and even took her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to lunch with him.

A Swiss insider said Ferguson "always feels at home" at Paracelsus due to the care and attention she receives there. However, another source suggested the leak of Ferguson's rehab details was strategic.

"There is a growing belief that details of the clinic were allowed to surface to soften her image," the source said. "By framing it as a mental health retreat, the hope is that the narrative shifts from scandal to vulnerability."

The former duchess herself has publicly acknowledged her time at Paracelsus. In a June Facebook post, she praised the clinic's "clinical excellence" and described it as a place of "deep humanity." Her supporters say she is trying to reposition herself by openly confronting past trauma and seeking help.

Ferguson's ex-husband, Prince Andrew, 66, also remains under intense scrutiny related to Epstein. Although he denies wrongdoing, he was stripped of royal titles and military roles by King Charles and is currently under investigation for alleged misconduct linked to his association with Epstein.

Insiders say Ferguson understands the damage to her public image and believes she must draw a line under the controversy. "By speaking openly about seeking treatment and confronting past trauma, she is trying to change the conversation," one source said. "The emphasis on mental health and recovery is intended to show reflection and accountability."

The ongoing fallout continues to impact the House of York as investigators probe all connections tied to Epstein's network.

Sarah Ferguson Faces Backlash Amid Prince Andrew's Arrest, Accused of 'Delusional' Behavior

In separate news by She Finds, Ferguson is facing intense public criticism following the recent arrest of the former royal. Reports reveal that Ferguson believes "everyone is out to get her," a sentiment that has sparked widespread backlash on social media.

Prince Andrew, 66, was taken into custody on the morning of his birthday last week, questioned for 11 hours on suspicion of misconduct in public office before being released. The arrest has intensified scrutiny on those close to him, including Ferguson, who had a known association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to sources close to Ferguson, she has been struggling with her mental health and is anxious about her own potential legal troubles.

"She sounds in a bad way," a source told Daily Mail. "She's been telling people she is really suffering with her mental health and thinks everyone is out to get her."

The public response has been largely unsympathetic. On Instagram and other platforms, users expressed skepticism and condemnation. Comments ranged from "She got herself—the emails say it all" to "That feeling is called guilt." Many pointed to Ferguson's past connections with Epstein as grounds for accountability, with some warning that she could be next to face investigation.