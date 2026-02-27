Princess Eugenie made a public appearance in London this week, just days after her father, Prince Andrew, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The 35-year-old royal was photographed in Central London carrying a drink and sandwich from Joe & The Juice.

Witnesses described her as calm and casual during the outing. It marked one of her first public sightings since Andrew was detained for 11 hours by police on February 19, his 66th birthday.

Two days earlier, Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were also seen getting coffee together in Notting Hill.

A source said of the Feb. 24 outing, "She was chatting away with someone she knows and seemed very relaxed. It was all very casual."

The source added, "She was laughing and joking. She looked happy and at ease — not like someone trying to hide."

Her appearance comes as her sister, Princess Beatrice, and mother, Sarah Ferguson, have kept a lower profile.

Ferguson, 66, has reportedly been spending time in Ireland at Ballyliffin Lodge & Spa, a wellness retreat she has previously described as a peaceful escape, People reported.

In a past social media post about the Irish coast, she shared, "I find things get sometimes overwhelming, I just try and take myself off to the most beautiful, wonderful blast of fresh air."

JUST IN: DUCHESS OF YORK SARAH FERGUSON INFORMED JEFFREY EPSTEIN IN A 2010 EMAIL THAT SHE WAS WAITING FOR HER 19Y.O. DAUGHTER, PRINCESS EUGENIE, TO RETURN FROM A "SHAGGING WEEKEND." pic.twitter.com/pRTBgT2qqN — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) February 1, 2026

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice Focus on Children

Ferguson has also been linked to newly released evidence connected to Andrew's past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The United States Department of Justice recently released documents in which Ferguson's name appeared multiple times. A spokesperson for Ferguson declined to comment.

Andrew's arrest follows years of legal and public scrutiny. In late 2025, King Charles III stripped him of his titles as Prince Andrew and the Duke of York. He had already stopped using his "HRH" title in 2022.

A source close to the family said Eugenie and Beatrice are trying to "stay away" from the controversy.

"They have young children, and this is their grandfather — their focus is on protecting their own children from this," the source said.

According to Parade, the source added that the sisters are "putting pieces of the puzzle together in real time," calling the moment "incredibly painful and introspective" for them.