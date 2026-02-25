Cardi B allegedly went on a rampage during a "Saturday Night Live" rehearsal for the show's 1,000th episode after overhearing a joke about Nicki Minaj, reportedly destroying TV equipment and threatening to walk out.

According to multiple reports citing unnamed production insiders, the incident took place on Jan. 31 during preparations for Season 51's milestone episode, where Alexander Skarsgård hosted, and Cardi B appeared as the musical guest.

The rapper was reportedly backstage when "Weekend Update" anchors ran through a joke referencing Minaj's alleged support for the MAGA movement, according to TMZ.

Sources claim Cardi B became visibly upset as soon as she heard Minaj's name mentioned, despite the joke not involving her directly. The tension was reportedly rooted in the pair's long-running feud, which has included social media clashes and allegations that Minaj previously targeted Cardi B's children online.

Witnesses told outlets that Cardi B "lost it," allegedly throwing her phone at a backstage TV monitor. She then is said to have stormed into a producer's office and punched a screen repeatedly until it broke, forcing staff to replace the equipment before dress rehearsal could continue.

The feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj dates back to around 2017 and has included pointed lyrics, online jabs, and a notorious physical altercation at a New York Fashion Week event in 2018, iHeart reported.

The outburst reportedly left crew members and performers shaken, with some describing the atmosphere as tense and unsettled for the rest of the day. In response to the incident, producers are said to have removed the Nicki Minaj joke from that week's "Weekend Update" segment before the live broadcast.

Despite the reported backstage chaos, Cardi B ultimately stayed on set and performed as scheduled during the live show. She delivered her songs "Bodega Baddie" and "ErrTime," and the program aired without any reference to the scrapped Minaj joke.

Neither Cardi B nor "Saturday Night Live" has publicly commented on the allegations, and the accounts remain unconfirmed by the parties involved, as per Yahoo News.