Megan Thee Stallion? More like Megan Thee Producing Queen! The iconic performer has become one of many to make an official deal with Netflix. She is set to produce a new series and other projects with Netflix. The rapper has won four awards for her music, three Grammys and an MTV Video Music Award. Her talent and execution is unparalleled. We can expect to see great things come from this production deal with Netflix.

This step into production is something that has been in Megan Thee Stallion's sights for a while. She expressed that, "I've always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I'm thrilled about this partnership with Netflix...Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur, and I can't wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch." We can't wait to see what incredible work this superstar produces!

The phenom is more than just a star in the entertainment field. Just this week she graduated from Texas Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in Health Administration. In 2020 she expressed that her main motivation behind getting the degree was to honor her late mother and grandmother. "My grandmother was a teacher...When my mother was alive she definitely was pushing me to finish college. I am definitely doing it for those two. I'll be damned if I don't get this degree." College degree in hand, the hardworking talent has set up a scholarship at the school called "Thee Megan Fund. This fund is in place to help other students graduate from the University. Megan Thee Stallion received the Humanitarian Award which is for, as per Inside Edition, "those who give back without being asked to." This superstar is putting her money where her mouth is, effecting positive and meaningful change wherever she goes!

Congratulations Megan Thee Stallion!