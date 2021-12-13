Aside from being an award-winning rapper and a multi-talented artist, Megan Thee Stallion is also known for her philanthropic works. After graduating college, the "Savage" songstress received a huge honor in her home state of Texas.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Grammy-winning artist, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, revealed that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee gave her the big honor of the 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award.

Donning a simple all-black blazer and pants combo, Megan attended the ceremony along with politicians in the city of Houston, Texas. (watch the induction video below)

During the event, the president of Texas Southern University, Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young, delivered a speech. She mentioned that Megan is one of their alma mater's "outsanding" graduates.

As the congresswoman gives Megan her medal and certificate, her award-winning song "Savage" plays in the background.

Why Did the City of Houston Recognize Megan Thee Stallion as a Hero

Megan shared a photo of her certificate on her post, which shows why she was awarded the coveted medal.

The certificate mentioned that the rapper is a "dedicated philanthropist" who focused on shining light and donating to specific charities that cater to students, the elderly, mental health, and women empowerment. (check out the photos below)

"As her career blossomed, Megan Thee Stallion began to identify different ways to leverage her public platform to uplift overlooked communities in her hometown," the text reads.

The congressional recognition also mentioned the rapper provided scholarships to empower women attending universities across the United States.

Megan Thee Stallion Graduated College

The recent recognition comes a day after Megan graduated from Texas Southern University with a bachelor of science degree in health administration.

According to People Magazine, graduating from college has been one of Megan's life goals despite her shooting to fame at a young age.

In a previous interview, the "WAP" rapper said she wanted to get a degree because she was inspired by her late mother, Holly Thomas.

Her mom, unfortunately, passed away in March of 2019 due to brain cancer.

"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud," Megan said last year.

Megan's grandmother also died not long after; she said her "big mama" always encouraged her to finish her studies.

"I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today," she added.

