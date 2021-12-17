Taniela Moa, the legendary rugby player, reportedly passed away at the age of 36 as the Tongan Rugby Union confirmed his death.

Reports by CNN stated that the organization had announced Moa's sudden death on Thursday through their official social media account.

The Instagram post included an edited poster of the athlete with the caption, "A stalwart of Ikale Tahi Tonga rugby who will now have his name etched among the echelons of the legendary greats. Such sad news to receive about the passing of Taniela Moa."

The dedication continued to read, "We would like to send our love and deepest condolences to his family through this sad and tragic time. May he fly high among God's army and look over you all. Rest in Love Nela."

Taniela Moa's Career

The news outlet mentioned how the late rugby player became a part of the Bay of Plenty, Super Rugby teams, and the Blue and the Chiefs. More recently, he joined the French team, Section Paloise, who also posted a dedication on their Twitter account for Moa and paid their respects to their former team member.

"Sad news for the Green and White family this Thursday morning, we have just learned of the loss of Taniela Moa at the age of 36. International with the Baby Blacks and Tonga, he wore the colors of the Section from 2011 to 2017 and participated in the club's rise to TOP 14," the translated tweet had read.

The French rugby union also mentioned a quote from its president- Bernard Pontneau, who stated that "Taniela was an atypical player who illuminated the Hamlet. He had a form of genius at his position capable of sending 30m passes to the left and to the right. He was a very endearing boy."



The French rugby union also mentioned a quote from its president- Bernard Pontneau, who stated that "Taniela was an atypical player who illuminated the Hamlet. He had a form of genius at his position capable of sending 30m passes to the left and to the right. He was a very endearing boy." Lastly, they offered their sincere condolences to Moa's family, relatives, and former teammates during this period of grieving.

Taniela Moa's Cause of Death

The Samoan rugby team had also paid their respects towards the young athlete with their tweet that said, "We are shocked to hear of the sudden passing of our Uso, Teniela Moa. Such a huge loss and gone too soon. Our prayers and thoughts goes to the Ikale Tahi Team, Tongan Rugby, and also the Moa family. Rest well Taniela. Alofaaga from Aiga Manu Samoa."

According to Daily Mail, Taniela Moa's cause of death is still unknown as the governing body of Tonga has yet to reveal the reason for his sudden passing in their statement.

May his soul rest in peace.

