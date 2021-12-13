Emmy-nominated actor Larry Sellers passed away at the age of 72.

His death was recently confirmed by actor and son Jerry Wolf through an Instagram post, saying, "Rest in Power Dad. I love you tremendously." With a "Wolfman" signed caption, he concluded his post by saying, "I'm incredibly grateful for you. We will miss you and carry on with your grit and good humor. Enjoy."

According to his sister-in-law, Loring Abeyta, he died last Wednesday, December 8, with an unknown cause of death, per Hollywood Reporter.

Larry Sellers In The Acting Industry

As reported by the same source, Sellers was known as a stuntman of Osage, Cherokee, and Lakota descent. He used to appear in numerous films, and TV series, including "Life Goes On," "Lightning Jack," "Wayne's World II," "Beverly Hills," "90210," "Crazy Horse," and "The Sopranos."

From all the projects he starred on, he was best known for being Cloud Dancing, a Cheyenne medicine man he portrayed on the CBS show "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," from 1993 to 1998. This also became the show where he earned his first Emmy nomination.

The Sun stated that he wanted his character to "be brought across as the representation of the real Native American both of tribal ethnicity and as a whole of the Native American peoples."

And ever since 2016, he has worked as an Osage language instructor in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. He also taught American Indian history and was a Fellow at the Newberry Library Center for the History of the American Indian, per source.

READ ALSO: Keiko Nobumoto Heartbreaking Cause of Death, Did The 'Cowboy Bebop' Legendary Scriptwriter Die Due To Cancer?

Rest In Peace, Sellers

His co-actor from the show, Jane Seymour, who played the titular role of Dr. Michaela Quinn, also recalled the late actor through her Instagram post. It read, "Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual."



"I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry's family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all."

His nephew also left his tribute to Seller through Twitter and said, "As his nephew, he helped me out of dark place when I was growing up. I thank him for helping me be a better person. Thank you, #larrysellers."

Yesterday, the world lost the great man, Larry Sellers. As his nephew, he helped me out of dark place when I was growing up. I thank him for helping me be a better person. Thank you #larrysellers. pic.twitter.com/kDWvXhvKB8 — Xander Keah-Tigh (@Crusnik007) December 10, 2021



May his soul rest in peace.

READ MORE: Rhonda Stubbins White Shocking Cause of Death Revealed: 'Ruthless' Actress' Dead at 60