Is Meghan Markle going to have a third child?

When Prince Harry and the former "Suits" star delivered their first child Archie in May 2019, the Duke of Sussex swore not to have a large family in order to save the environment.

"Two, maximum!" he said naturalist Dr. Jane Goodall in an interview for British Vogue.

Many palace insiders believe the 37-year-old former royal's firm stance was intended as a jab at his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who have three children together and are said to be considering adding a fourth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, appear to have had a change of heart and are contemplating having a third child.

According to New Idea, the couple has given a lot of thought to whether now is the ideal moment to expand their family.

They allegedly recognize that having three children is the greatest option for them.

According to a source close to the couple, they have agreed to have another child and are ecstatic to tell their children, Archie Harrison, two, and Lilibet Diana, seven months.

"This is something Harry and Meghan have given a lot of thought to."

"They believe they can make a bigger difference in the world by having educated, informed children who will grow up to be the same way." They believe the benefits exceed the hazards to the environment."

Meghan Markle is rumored to be considering IVF for Lili when she becomes one year old next year, depending on whether the 40-year-old is comfortable stopping her off the bottle by then.

The insider explained, "Of course, it'll be slightly awkward, but they've learned over the past couple of years that they can pretty much say whatever they want and get away with it because the news cycle moves so fast."

"All they have to do is announce a third pregnancy, then follow it up with another sensational news item a week later and watch everyone move on."

At the end of the day, it's reported that Prince Harry and Meghan are loving being parents even more than they could have imagined and aren't ready to say goodbye to their newborn years just yet.

The former "Suits" actress "really enjoys watching Harry with Archie and Lili," according to the insider.

"Meghan can't handle the thought that this is the last time she'll see him with a baby."

However, this news should be taken with a grain of salt. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would make an announcement or let everyone know when their plans are set in motion.

