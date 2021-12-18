Is Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship improving or has it come to a halt after a rumored rift?

Despite the Duke of Sussex's famous assertion in an interview that they would always be brothers, various sites stated that a breach between them developed when Meghan Markle entered the scene.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their prominent royal posts and relocated to the United States in March 2020, the divide in their relationship widened even further.

Though there is still a rift between Prince Charles and Princess Diana's sons over two years later, it has been reported that the royal siblings are speaking with one another.

Stewart Pearce, a royal specialist and the late Princess of Wales' vocal teacher, claimed that Prince Harry and Prince William speak to one other on a daily basis.

Prince Harry and Prince William Talk To Each Other Daily

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge "are not tied by a divide," Pearce stated on the Royally Us podcast.

He continued, "Despite a conflict between them, like with most other siblings, amid the growth of their own obligations with their own spouses and families and "the area of interest or responsibility that they've taken up," he explained.

"They've simply gone in somewhat different paths from how they were when they were the cavalier happy-go-lucky extremely cheerful hugely jokey competitive Wills and Harry," Pearce continued.

The expert was also there for the opening of the Princess Diana statue a few months ago, and when he noticed the two princes, he stated they "detonated the essence of peace," putting an end to the reported conflict.

"It dispels any of the brouhaha around the notion that there's a divide," he told Us Weekly.

"I didn't believe there was a schism. There was a minor argument, but who doesn't disagree with his brother?" Pearce continued. "But [it] has been blown out of proportion, it's been unduly exaggerated. They both seemed so relaxed."

Although neither Prince Harry nor Prince William have explicitly said that they are feuding, Prince William did indicate in a 2018 interview that the two had "healthy arguments."

Prior to moving to the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were members of the Fab Four, which also included Prince William and Kate Middleton.

