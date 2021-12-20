After the sad passing of Leonard "Hub" Hubbard of The Roots last week, the hip-hop community has lost another talented artist, rapper Drakeo The Ruler.

While backstage at the Once Upon A Time In L.A. concert at the Banc of California Stadium, Drakeo was stabbed during a fight and died. The information was confirmed by Variety from a representative of the performer. The show, which was a multi-stage event, featured artists from the world of hip-hop and soul such as the Chi-lites, Ice Cube, Al Green, The Delfonics, Cypress Hill, 50 Cent, and The Game were among the almost 60 acts there to perform. According to reports, Drakeo the Ruler, aka Darrell Caldwell, was set to take the G-Funk Stage at 8:30pm around the same time the altercation took place.

Snoop Dogg, who was also a co-promoter for the show, wrote his condolences to family and fans,

I'm saddened by the events that took place last night at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler. I'm not with anything negative, and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA. Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds. My prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy. Please take care, love one another and stay safe y'all. I'm praying for peace in hip-hop.

On Drakeo's Instagram, the performer posted a strange message on the day of his stabbing which could be part of the investigation, though not confirmed by authorites at this time,

Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and fans who loved the man and his music.