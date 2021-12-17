The music community and the world of hip-hop has lost one of their own. Leonard Nelson "Hub" Hubbard, one of the founders of The Roots and their longtime bassist, has passed away at the age of 62. His wife Stephanie broke the news on Thursday and since then there has been an outpouring of emotional tributes on social media by the people who knew him best.

On The Roots Instagram account, fans were given a statement by his bandmates,

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard. May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you. Rest in Melody Hub.

Since 2007, Hub had been in a battling with a type of blood cancer called multiple myeloma saddly causing him to bow out of the band after his final show that same year. His wife Stephanie spoke with 6ABC News in Philadelphia about Hubbard's quickly failing condition and his final moments,

I was called to the hospital. They told me what had happened. That he had passed. I went to the hospital and was able to sit with him. It happened quickly. He didn't suffer a lot.

Hubbard had recorded seven albums with Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and The Roots, until his early retirement and his legacy will live on through the innovative music he helped to create over the years.