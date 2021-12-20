Leonardo DiCaprio proved that his love for animals is unconditional as he recently did a shocking thing that could take a toll on his physical well-being, but he managed to do it for the sake of saving his dogs; what happened.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table to promote his film "Don't Look Up," the "Titanic" actor shared a story about the time when he jumped into a frozen lake to save his dogs.

The 47-year-old star said he was filming for a Netflix movie when his pets, Jack and Jill, visited the set. (watch the full discussion below)

Sitting in a panel with other renowned Hollywood stars like Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, and Adam Kay, the actor recalled and detailed the situation to give fans an in-depth story of what happened.

Jack and Jill both fell in a frozen lake; at first, DiCaprio didn't know what to do as he didn't understand how other people acted in the same situation.

Lawrence chimed in and told the rest of the story, saying one of the dogs fell in and "he jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog."

"As soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond, the other one jumped in," she added. (via People Magazine)

The incident was shocking to his dogs as they are used to the humid weather of Southern California.

To elaborate more on what happened after the shocking incident, one of his pets licked the other one, and they were all in the frozen lake together.

The dogs DiCaprio was talking about in his story were rescued by the actor and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone. They also share a husky named Sally.

READ NOW: Kim Kardashian Defended on Social Media After a fan Told her THIS Disrespectful Remark in Person [VIDEO]

Not the First Time Leonardo DiCaprio Saved Someone from Drowning

Last year, DiCaprio and Morrone embarked on a holiday vacation near St. Barts. The couple and their friends rented a boat, and they heard an emergency call about a man who fell from another yacht.

An insider said the actor, his friends, and their boat captain decided to join the search to save the drunken man's life.

They were able to save the man, who had been in the water for over 11 hours.

Everyone was reportedly happy that they were able to help and assist the man to safety.

READ ALSO: Teddy Bridgewater Hospitalized Overnight for This Shocking Reason, Will the Denver Broncos Quarterback Be Able to Compete for Next Game?