The holiday season has arrived with the new year right around the corner. This season, the Southampton Inn and their award-winning restaurant Claude's will amaze guests with awe-inspiring throwback Dinner theater shows to close out 2021.

Claude's Restaurant at the Southampton Inn has been transformed from a casual eatery to the premier location to enjoy a Cabaret Dinner and Show, unlike anything else on the East End. With a few successful shows already in the books, Claude's has plenty more to offer leading up to the new year.

Friday, December 31, 2021 - This New Year's Eve, Claude's will host special cabaret dinner and show featuring world-renowned award-winning singer Cristina Fontanelli. With her stunning opera-esque cabaret performance to usher in the new year, the show will be a throwback to yesteryear, bringing glamour and sophistication back to the East End. $125 per person plus alcohol and gratuity. Includes four course dinner, and a midnight champagne toast. Guest rooms available at $250 (plus tax and fee).

For the comfort of all who attend, capacity has been cut to 50% in the Ballroom. The Southampton Inn follows strict CDC cleaning protocols using Sterile BrightTM lights giving guests a great New Year's alternative to go out, have fun, feel safe, and enjoy a pleasant night out. Overnight rooms are available. Call for details.

CLAUDE'S CHRISTMAS & NEW YEAR'S:

For those visiting the Inn on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Claude' Restaurant will be open for breakfast from 7:00 to 11:00am. On New Year's Day, Claude's will be serving their Brunch from 11:00am to 2:00pm. The Inn will provide a list of holiday dining options for their guests.

AT THE INN:

The Southampton Inn is a year-round, gracious, and relaxing escape from the everyday hustle. Located in the historic Village of Southampton on the East End, the Tudor-style Inn offers 90 elegant guest rooms surrounded by magnificent estates, within walking distance of boutiques, museums, art galleries, and eateries. The Southampton Inn rates are reduced for the winter season. Holiday packages offer families, friends, and couples a fun and affordable place to celebrate together in the historic Southampton Village. Fourteen of the rooms are pet-friendly, so there's room at the Inn for everyone! Connecting rooms are available for family getaways.

Perfect for a family meal or celebration, the Inn's award-winning restaurant, Claude's, offers offering breakfast daily from 7:00 to 11:00am, their award-winning brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00am to 2:00pm and dinner Friday and Saturday from 5:00 to 9:00pm.

Southampton Inn continues to offer corporate events, weddings, and hope that you will join us for a safe, easy, comfortable getaway.

For more information please visit www.southamptoninn.com or call 631-283-6500.

Also, feel free to email events@southamptoninn.com for restaurant reservations.

