The host of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will allegedly start a vegan restaurant after the show is no longer on the air.

According to the National Enquirer, DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are thrilled about their new enterprise.

According to a source close to the 62-year-old, he has been hesitant to enter the food and beverage business for years. After all, she prefers to be served to her rather than the other way around.

"However, as she quits her talk show, a huge transformation in her life has opened up a window, and she's realized she might earn a tidy profit selling ultra-healthy, chef-prepared vegan and raw meals."

Ellen DeGeneres' New Challenges

After a difficult year of scandal and condemnation from many fans and celebrities, the "Finding Dory" actress is reported to be ready to take on new challenges.

Ellen DeGeneres has a reputation for being a bully and a jerk.

Even when her attitude isn't making headlines, the award-winning host's conduct remains obnoxious, especially behind closed doors.

Apart from the rumored vegan restaurant, DeGeneres is said to be continuing her real estate company since she would require a large number of revenue generators after "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is no longer on the air.

"Santa Barbara's real estate prospects have never been greater, and the extra motivation is the opportunity to build a restaurant facility from the ground up and showcase Portia's incredible expertise in that area."

READ ALSO: Adele Walks Out During Interview After Host Fully 'Disrespects' Her -- Here's The Low Down

The Real Story Behind Ellen DeGeneres' Restaurant

While it is true that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will cease after the 19th season, there is no proof or evidence that Ellen DeGeneres would open a vegan restaurant with the support of her wife.

It's not apparent where the assertions originate.

There's also no proof or confirmation that she'll need to work other jobs to supplement her income once the show finishes, given Ellen DeGeneres has a stated net worth of $370 million, which appears to indicate that she's financially secure for the rest of her life.

DeGeneres, in reality, will never run out of money-making opportunities because she is a well-known producer and entrepreneur who sells sweatshirts, shirts, drinkware, and even a beauty product brand called Kind Science.

The host also owns a sizable real estate portfolio and a sizable art collection, both of which she may rapidly sell due to their rarity.

READ MORE: Alex Rodriguez Desperate To Be More Famous That He Plans To Woo Demi Moore? [DETAILS]