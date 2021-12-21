Following the recent concerns over the new COVID Virant, discussions were made on how will Queen Elizabeth celebrate her first Christmas without her late husband, Prince Philip.

Reports believed that the Royal Family would definitely not allow the 95-year-old to spend the holidays independently. The Firm has been on top of the headlines reporting the most awaited annual Christmas feast at Windsor Castle hosted by the monarch herself. However, due to concerns over COVID-19, the Queen "regretfully" canceled the family gathering.

In 2020, the Queen spent her time at her Berkshire home with her late husband, as the Royal Family spent the holidays apart for the first time in almost thirty years, per Express.

Royal Family With The Queen

In a report from Royal Beat's recent episode for True Royalty TV, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl stated, "The idea that the Queen will be on her own for Christmas without Philip I simply cannot believe the family will allow to happen."

"I don't think it will happen," she added, also predicting that her son, Prince Andrew, will be with her.

A royal biographer who was also in the show, Ingrid Seward, supported her idea and said, "Andrew will definitely be there, he is always at the Queen's side." Apart from that, they also mentioned that Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will also join the Queen despite the Duke of Edinburgh's passing.

Holiday Plans With The Queen

The publisher also mentioned that Ferguson usually spends the holiday separate from the royals, joined by her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the close members of the royal family are expected to join the Queen in her festivities this coming week. Apart from the Duke of York and his family, the source also mentioned Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three children, and Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's family will come.



As the holiday is coming near, the Queen was said to be still keen to go to her 20,000-acre estate at Sandringham, where she usually stays until early February.

