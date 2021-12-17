Speculations believe that Meghan Markle was upset over Prince William's attempt to make amends with his brother Prince Harry.

Apparently, New Idea via Suggest reported that the Duke of Cambridge's recent project with Apple Fitness+ has made the Duchess "rubbed the wrong way." And apart from that, since many people believe that the royal brothers were estranged from each other, it appeared to be a way for the eldest to reach out to Prince Harry.

In the recent podcast of the "Time to Walk" series, the father of three shared some of his personal stories, including some songs in his playlists, while walking around the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Royal Bad Blood Continues?

Aside from sharing about Princess Charlotte and Prince George's "massive fight" in the morning, he was also able to mention his brother, looking back on the good times they had together. "When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school."

"And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's "The Best" because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment," he said.

However, there seemed to be a contrast with what an insider said to the source. "It was almost as if William was extending the olive branch to Harry, speaking of their childhood memories so tenderly despite all the bad blood between them," the informant spilled.

Markle's Different View

This is something different for Markle, as said by the publisher, as her in-law's motive was to "rub it in the Sussexes' faces," amid their pressure to come up with content along with their Spotify deal.



"Spotify's getting antsy. You can't blame them for looking for a return on their investment," the same insider added. "It can't be a good look for Meghan and Harry when William puts out something so effortlessly - and donates a huge sum to mental health charities at the same time. Meghan's likely seething that it's made them look so bad."

The article was then investigated by Suggest, noting its headline "Meghan's Fury Over Wills' Olive Branch," implying that the Duchess was upset. This has been described as an attempt to make the Sussexes look bad. Apart from that, the report was unsupported with proof that the Duchess was furious over Prince William after the Apple Fitness+ campaign.

