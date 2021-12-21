The Peacock New Year's Eve special is shaping up to be 2021's (and 2022's) most unmissable event! Music icon Miley Cyrus and Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson have been set to host the event for a couple of weeks. It has quickly become an even hotter ticket as Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Saweetie, Anitta, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h get added to the unforgettable roaster of talents to perform at end-of-year celebration. This New Year's Eve special will be streaming live from Miami on Friday Night (one night earlier than Davidson is normally live on air!) The event is being co-produced by Peacock and SNL's very own Lorne Michaels. The line-up announcement video was released yesterday, and it has us counting down the days until New Year's Eve!



This is shaping up to be the classy, rocking, roaring 20's New Year's Eve we have been waiting for! We are sure that with Davidson and Cyrus at the helm it will be an unbelievably fun night. Jen Neal, the VP of Live Events, Specials and E! News with NBCUniversal spoke to Variety saying, "n what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete." Incredible is just what we were thinking! The two have gone on various Late Night shows to promote the event. If NYE is anywhere near as fun as these television appearances, we are all in for a great time.



Be sure to tune into Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson's New Year's Eve special!