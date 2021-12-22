Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rocked her initial fashion choices by dressing up as a boy. But recently, she seemingly had a change of heart and wowed the public with her recent transformation.

In the past months, Angelina Jolie and her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, took the spotlight whenever they attended "Eternals" red carpet events. But the actress 15-year-old daughter caught more attention since she stunned the crowd after questions about her gender identity rose.

But this year, Shiloh surely surprised everyone with her more feminine look. Although she also looked good before with her androgynous style, her fans said she looks even better now.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Underwent Massive Makeover This Year

In January, multiple news outlets spotted Shiloh adapting a little makeover as she wore denim cut-offs and pierced ears. The style was far from the gender-bending tomboy outfits she sported in the past years.

This somewhat contradicted what Brangelina revealed during their interviews.



It is worth noting that, as early as the age of eight, she began dressing in boyish clothes and maintained her short hair. When she was 12, Brad Pitt told Oprah Winfrey that Shiloh wanted her name to change to John.

Meanwhile, Jolie told Vanity Fair in a 2010 interview that Shiloh had been exploring gender since she was three.

"She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits. So it's a suit with a tie and a jacket and slacks, or a tracksuit. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers," she said.

But this year, Shiloh scored an international fashion winning streak during "Eternals" promotional events. Despite her recent looks, fans still refer to her as Shiloh and John pretty equally. The same thing goes to her parents, who welcomed her uniqueness.

Jolie once told Reuters she would never force Shiloh to become someone she is not.

The news came after reports about Shiloh wanting to spend more time with Pitt amid her parents' divorce emerged. OK! Magazine reported that the 15-year-old is desperate to see the "Ad Astra" actor even more.

As of the writing, Jolie has full-time custody again over her children while Pitt has visitation rights. The actor tried to overturn the ruling, but the court dismissed his request.

