Prince Harry reportedly made Prince Charles finally lose his temper by betraying him.

Since leaving his senior royal post, Prince Harry has continuously launched attacks against his father, making their relationship more bitter than ever. Despite that, Prince Charles never commented on any of his son's statements, but he reportedly had enough now.

National Enquirer reported this week that the Duke of Sussex already went below the belt with his recent blows. He recently spoke up about Prince Charles and his staff after the cash-for-honors issue emerged. Per the royal prince, he already expressed concerns about Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz a year before the Prince of Wales gave him a CBE.

"This is the last straw for Charles and Harry's relationship," a source said. "There's no way back. Harry's endless attacks have destroyed everything."

With his comment, Prince Harry reportedly made his father believe he threw him under the bus. While Prince Charles denied his alleged connection with the rewards issue, but the Duke of Sussex' statement - about him raising red flags but getting snubbed in the end - ignited the problem even more.

Did Prince Charles Already Lose His Temper?

While Prince Harry's comment definitely did not help Prince Charles and the royal family, but there is no way a news outlet could report something a royal staff has not disclosed.



Prince Charles has been staying quiet about the scandal, and he definitely has not responded to his son's comments. If the heir to the throne talked about it with his son, they would do it privately without any person knowing what they discussed.

In addition, the Duke of Sussex did not comment on Prince Charles' involvement in the cash-for-honors scheme. In fact, he only talked about it after The Sunday Times revealed that his charity received donations from Mahfouz in 2013.

"It is disappointing that The Sunday Times, knowing all the facts, has chosen to encourage speculation by being deliberately vague to try to create a falsified link between the Duke of Sussex and the CBE scandal, of which he had no knowledge or involvement," he said, as quoted by People.

He also revealed he only met Mahfouz once eight years ago and never introduced him to any royal family members. With that, it is safe to say that Prince Harry did not let out a word about his father that could extremely hit Prince Charles' nerves.

