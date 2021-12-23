The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) hosted their annual Winter Wonderland Ball. Nearly 400 of New York's most fashionable society insiders made the annual pilgrimage to the Bronx for a festive, fashionable evening. The Winter Wonderland Ball is one of New York City's most fashionable holiday parties, with a wintry cocktail reception followed by dinner and dancing with one of the city's most prominent DJs, Mei Kwok.

The celebrated Holiday Train Show® twinkled amid a magical miniature landscape of New York landmarks enlivened by trains, bridges, and tracks-a beloved NYBG tradition for decades. Guests whose generosity helped raised funds for the Garden's Children Education program were treated to GLOW, a colorful 1.5-mile lightscape that breathtakingly illuminates NYBG's historic landscape.

READ ALSO: The Viennese Opera Ball Hosted 2021 Gala Event 'The Golden Age'

The Ball Leadership included Georgina Bloomberg, Lili Buffett, Charlotte Lebenthal Diamond, Gillian Hearst, Kerry Joyce, Alexandra Kittle, Jerome Lamaar, Serena Marron, Larry Ross Milstein, Lansing D. Moore Jr., Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl, Ariana Rockefeller, Amelia E. A. Rudick, and Zoe Weingarten. The Ball benefit committee included Lizzie Asher, Daniel Howard, Casey Kohlberg, Bryan Ludwig, Aerin Glazer, and Anita Suggarti.

Additional guests included: Mercedes de Guardiola, Casey Kohlberg, Ivy Getty, Daniel Ezra, Timo Weiland, Lilah Ramzi, Sara Reistadt-Long, Alessia Fendi.

The Winter Wonderland Ball proceeds benefit The New York Botanical Garden's world-renowned Children's Education Program.

For more information, visit: www.nybg.org/event/winter-wonderland-ball-2021/

RELATED ARTICLE: New Year's Eve 2013 Ball Drop Live Stream Watch Online New York Times Square Countdown [VIDEO]