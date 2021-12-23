Usually, stoic actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is more than Super Pumped for his new role in the new Showtime series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. In this brand new anthology series, which will shine a light on the heads of industry who have impacted the world, the first season will be based on how Uber came to pass with the help of CEO Travis Kalanick.

Based on the Mike Isacc book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, the official story line is as follows,

SUPER PUMPED tells the story of one of Silicon Valley's most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. Pivoting on Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt) and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Gurley (Chandler), the SHOWTIME series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

Also, cast in the show is Kyle Chandler, Hank Azaria as Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, and Uma Thurman playing Ariana Huffington, along with Elisabeth Shue, Virginia Kull, Amanda Brooks, Jon Bass, Richard Shiff, John Michael Higgins, and Rob Marrow.

Showrunners include Brian Koppelman of Billions, Beth Shacter from Soundtrack, and David Levien of Oceans' Thirteen.

The release date for Super Pumped has been set for February 27, 2022, on Showtime, but we don't have to wait that long for a sneak peek of what the series has in store for viewers. Below is the official teaser trailer and Gordon-Levitt is going for it in a big, bad way!