Ever since Julia Roberts married Danny Moder in 2002, fans have been gushing about their relationship as they always pack on PDA whenever they go out on vacation and even on social media. However, one report suggests that their connection is hanging on by a thread; could this be true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, the couple hit rock bottom when they moved from Malibu to San Francisco.

Moder's career was reportedly skyrocketing when they were in their old home, and he would love to stay around Hollywood.

His work began taking off when he worked with director Sean Penn for the film "Flag Day," and they are planning to collaborate again in the future.

However, the actress insisted that she wanted to move to San Francisco for her kids to have a better environment as children around Malibu come from entirely different backgrounds.

Her kids would rather be "surrounded by the kids of tech millionaires rather than actors' bratty children."

The Truth Behind Julia Roberts, Danny Moder's Marital Woes

Suggest debunked the claims after the report was published by pointing out inconsistencies with their story.

The outlet noted the lack of solid evidence to prove their claims as the couple embarked on vacation just a few months ago.

Page Six reported that the two celebrated their 19th anniversary on a luxurious yacht trip in Italy. They didn't mind the surrounding paparazzi as they displayed their love and affection for each other.

In the photos obtained by the outlet, the "Pretty Woman" actress can be seen embracing her significant other and rubbing her hands on his back. They also enjoyed jetskiing on the country's blue waters.

In addition, Roberts took to her Instagram account to share a snap of their getaway with the caption, "just getting started!"

Although the actress previously admitted how strict she is on her children, the outlet noted that it's unlikely for them to fight over the environment of their kids.

Julia Roberts' Strict Parenting

According to Daily Mail UK, the "My Best Friend's Wedding" actress revealed how strict she is on handling her children's activities.

Despite the world living around technology, her children are banned from creating social media accounts. Their television screen time also has a limit.

"I have three young children so I'm very careful about turning the TV on," she said.

