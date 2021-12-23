JonBenet Ramsey was murdered at the age of six, and it has been 25 years since she was slain.

John Andrew Ramsey, his half-brother, was in Atlanta for the holidays when his father John and stepmother Patsy reported their daughter missing, only to find her murdered eight hours later in the basement of their family home.

The parents and JonBenet's elder brother Burke, who was in their Colorado home when she was murdered, were suspected by the authorities.

After an unnamed third party detected DNA on the young girl's bones in 2008, the three relatives were cleared of wrongdoing.

But, 25 years after JonBenet Ramsey's assassination, John Andrew Ramsey continued to fight for justice for his young sister, pushing Colorado police to undertake DNA testing.

The police, on the other hand, were chastised for allegedly failing to respond to his request.

The elder brother, who was 23 at the time of JonBenet's death, told The Sun that he attended multiple meetings in the last several years that he requested in order to pressure the authorities to seek DNA testing.

He maintained, however, that it appeared to be a one-sided connection.

He explained, "They don't say anything to me. They just say it's an ongoing investigation."

Despite John Andrew's claims about the authorities' lack of action, he still believes that the murder of his sister can still be solved.

"It's going to take a strong investigator. There are a lot of personalities and egos. But now there's a technology component and we need an investigator to tap into it."

John Andrew also doesn't care who killed her sister, whether it was a cop or someone else, since all he wants is for someone to step up on a platform and announce that they've finally caught their killer.

The older brother also feels that the murder of JonBenet Ramsey was carried out just to satisfy a dream.

"The killer is a narcissistic, sadistic pedophile who latched on to my dad or my sister for his own fantasy. For some reason, our family slotted into his fantasy."

Latest Update on JonBenet Ramsey's Murder Investigation

Boulder, Colorado, police provided an update on Dec. 20, claiming that they believe DNA will be the key to determining who murdered JonBenet Ramsey.

"Thanks to major breakthroughs in DNA technology, many suspects have been processed through the system to search for matches," they stated in a statement.

They said that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation used the new technology to update over 750 samples in the case, and that DNA is reviewed every day for any current matches.

"As the department continues to use new technology to enhance the investigation, it is actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes to see if those can be applied to this case moving forward."

On December 26, 1996, JonBenet Ramsey's parents discovered a ransom note seeking $118,000 for her release and return.

A few hours later, her lifeless body was discovered in their basement.

