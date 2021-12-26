Janice Long, a TV presenter popularly known for her daily show on the BBC's Radio 1, has tragically passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 66.

According to Deadline, the famed presenter's cause of death was due to a "short illness," but it was not specified what kind of medical condition she had before her passing.

Throughout her 50 years in the industry of presenting and hosting, she witnessed some of the biggest popstar blossoms into fame like Amy Winehouse. Long was the first person to give the late singer her first radio session.

Tributes paid to DJ Janice Long, who has died after a short illness.https://t.co/8z0OA1tRwq pic.twitter.com/bzVrlmEtA1 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) December 26, 2021

Long also made history by being the first regular female host of the popular TV show "Top of the Pops," where they featured numerous musical acts to perform on stage.

Aside from the abovementioned gigs, she also became one of the main presenters of the Live Aid charity concert in 1985, which featured iconic performances from Freddie Mercury and his band "Queen."

Her career mainly revolved around being a host of shows across BBC stations, she also had a morning show on Greater London Radio and XFM.

Fans, Colleagues Pay Tribute After Janice Long's Death

After the news of her tragic death circulated online, many of her colleagues and fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late presenter.

BBC Press Office confirmed the news on the social media platform and attached a statement from BBC Director-General Tim Davie, saying she was a "stellar presenter" and was loved by anyone in the industry.

"Her passing is a big loss to the music broadcasting and the BBC," he added.

TV Anchor also revealed how good of a person is Janice Long by writing, "So very sad to hear this. What a lovely talented person & a real trailblazer for Northerners & women in broadcasting. Thank you for everything you did to encourage & support others like me."

"This is awful news. Janice Long was a truly wonderful DJ with an infectious and engaging personality, who truly loved music, but, excuse my ignorance, I honestly didn't realise she and (the similarly upbeat and enthusiastic) Chegwin were siblings until now," one fan wrote.

