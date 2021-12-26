Legal troubles seem to be mounting up for James Franco.

Franco has been served in the long-running court fight between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard following his admission that he slept with his students.

The 43-year-old actor will be questioned by prosecutors whether or not he had an affair with Heard when she was married to Johnny Depp,

Lawyers for Johnny Depp also want to know if he was aware of the alleged facial injuries sustained by Amber Heard.

Heard filed a $50 million slander lawsuit against Depp, and Franco will appear for the deposition early next year.

READ ALSO: Actress Carmen Salinas Dead At 82: Internet Mourns Over Mexican Actress' Passing

Depp is suing Heard in Virginia for an op-ed she published for the Washington Post in 2018 in which she portrayed being a domestic abuse victim. Despite the fact that she did not identify her ex-boyfriend by name, her ex-boyfriend believes she was referring to him as her abuser. In a statement, Depp rejects any allegations of abuse.

After a security video in May 2016 showed Franco entering an elevator with Heard 24 hours after they had a huge argument in which Heard claimed Depp had given her a black eye, Depp issued Franco the subpoena. After Depp and Heard split up, Franco and Heard were spotted exiting the penthouse elevator together.

As a "witness," Depp's legal team wants to ask Franco about the incident and whether Franco noticed any damage to Heard's face.

In the suit, Depp said, "I have denied Ms. Heard's allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016 ... when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week. I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life. I never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman."

To defend his identity and restore his image, Johnny Depp claimed he brought the case "not just for myself, but for the women and men whose lives were destroyed by abuse and who have been continuously misled to by Ms. Heard professing to be their representative,"

Franco, according to Heard's legal team, had resided in the building at the time of the event and they had used the elevator together. According to Depp's legal team, this is "a falsehood."

It is predicted that the trial will begin on April 11, 2022, and run for 12 days in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Meanwhile Franco has just admitted in a wide-ranging interview that he was "addicted to sex" and "could never be faithful to anybody,"until he fell in love with his present girlfriend Isabel Pakzad.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Released First Lilibet Photo For the Holidays!