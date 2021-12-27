The Mail on Sunday finally revealed a front-page mea culpa to the public addressed to Meghan Markle following their court battle last February this year.

The decision was made at the High Court in London, as reported by People, they were required to release an apology with a longer "notice" inside the newspaper. Apparently, in 2019, the publisher printed elements, breaching Markle's privacy, of a five-page letter she wrote to her father, following her royal wedding with Prince Harry in May 2018.

In the Sunday's front page notice, the paper stated, "The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online."

The Mea Culpa States

"Following a hearing on 19-20 January, 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May, 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement." The public apology was further extended on page 3, which read, "The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online. Financial remedies have been agreed."

On February 11, Judge Mark Warby ordered that the apology should appear on the homepage of MailOnline "for a period of one week" and attach a hyperlink to the official judgment and summary under the wording, "The full judgment and the Court's summary of it can be found here."

The source also stated that despite legal challenges from the publisher, Judge Warby's decision in the case was upheld on December 2 by the Court of Appeal in London.

The Damages To Pay

Aside from the public apology, Markle's victory also included an expectation to receive substantial financial damages from the newspaper group, costing 90% of Markle's estimated $1.88 million legal expenses for pursuing the 18-month-long case.

In a statement on December 2, Meghan said, "This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right. While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create."

The Duchess of Sussex added, "From day one, I have treated this lawsuit as an important measure of right versus wrong. The defendant has treated it as a game with no rules... In the nearly three years since this began, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks."

