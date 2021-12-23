Meghan Markle has made herself the talk of the town this holiday once again recalling that one time she gifted Queen Elizabeth with such a unique choice.

Apparently, according to Express, the Duchess was aware of the monarch's humorous side. As the holiday was soon to arrive back in the days, she prepared her first-ever festive gift to her soon to be grandmother-in-law and ended up making her burst out into laughter.

To what the source would describe, Markle's present "moved a step beyond" as it did not just make the Queen herself chuckle but also have made her beloved four-legged pets "delighted."

What Was Markle's Gift?

In 2017, Markle, who at that time just recently became Prince Harry's fiancée, bought the monarch a singing hamster. As the monarch openly accepted the gift, she reportedly said, "It can keep my dogs company."

Queen Elizabeth had quite a number of pets with her at the castle at that time, as she owns two corgis and one dorgi. The dorgi was named Candy, which is the eldest canine, who is believed to have been around for at least 10 years.

At the time, a royal source even described Markle's hamster gift had a little rope with it, while it sings. "It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy," they said.

The 'New Normal' Christmas With The Royals

The publisher proclaimed that Her Majesty is set to celebrate Christmas in the 'new normal' this year even with the possibility of appearing in public for the first time since her health scare in early autumn, after receiving advice from her doctors.

It is also reported that the 95-year-old is either resting or taking only "light duties" after she was seen using a walking cane and hospitalization which led to numerous cancellation of her major events.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, the Queen was forced to spend Christmas, along with Prince Philip, at Windsor, canceling her annual feast with the rest of the royal family.

In much recent news, the Queen's holiday dinner this year was also put into halt due to the surge of the new COVID variant in the United Kingdom, also becoming the first time after 65 years she will be celebrating Christmas without her husband.

