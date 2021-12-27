This is a Lady Whistledown letter you absolutely MUST read!

After a LONG a seemingly endless wait, the cast of Bridgerton has finally announced the release of their second season! A video of the cast was posted on Christmas Day in which all of them, looking over a letter from the infamous Lady Whistledown herself, read that Season 2 of the show would be released on March 25th, 2022. No date has been more quickly added to the calendar of Regency-Era-Stans EVER before!

The announcement seems to be a surprise to the cast as well! As soon as the date was announced, Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton, loudly announced, "I actually didn't know that!"Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, later exclaimed, "She's always got the goss, doesn't she?"

This timely announcement came on the anniversary of the release of the first historic season of the famed show.

The letter begins, "Happy anniversary...to our buzzy ton. It is customary, for a first anniversary, to gift paper, dear readers." We are glad to know Whistledown is in the celebratory way this season.

The video features cast members from the first season as well as new season two cast members. The first featured in the video are none other than Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, who will play Kate Sharma. Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, This season will follow most closely the love story between these two. After this charming interview between the two of them, we can't wait to see their on screen chemistry soar!

We can't wait for March 25th!