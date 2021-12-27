It seems like Kate Middleton has made herself the highlight of the Royal Family as one royal expert claimed her as the "asset," following her Bond premiere appearance.

November this year, the Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband Prince William and in-laws Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles to visit the James Bond "No Time To Die" premiere. Recalling her fabulous presence in the venue, expert Neil Sean suggested that the Duchess will be "a great asset" to the Royal Family as soon as she turns as the Queen Consort, as reported by Express.

And all of that was said to be because of her "normal or non-royal upbringing."

One Point for the Duchess

Sean further supported his point by saying, "I think because she comes from a normal background, a non-royal background, she understands people and some of the struggles. She's seen a little bit of life." He also added that even though she came from a privileged family, she also "knows about life."



The expert added, "And I think that if Princess Diana was still with us she truly would have been very pleased with the choice that Prince William made for his bride and if you're in any doubt just have a relook at these wonderful pictures of Catherine really wowing them at the Bond premiere."

During the Bond premiere, all eyes were set at Middleton after wearing a golden Jenny Packham dress, also named the "Cape Effect Sequinned Dress," which cost around £3,893.28 ($5,233.35). Reports also said that the Duchess of Cambridge "intentionally" paid tribute to her mother-in-law during that time as she wore a dress resembling what Princess Diana wore in 1985.

Duchess As Bond Girl

The mother of three paired her gold dress with an "intricate updo," which has left one source told Us Weekly describing her aura at the event as her "Bond girl moment." "She oozed confidence and old school Hollywood glamor."

"William was in awe of Kate as she led the way down the red carpet, interacting with fans and Charles and Camilla - giving a sense of unity and showing the world that the royal family is still thriving," the informant added.

It is in no shock that multiple media outlets made her the front page of news and headlines after her bedazzling appearance during the night.

