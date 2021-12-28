"The View" is still looking for a new host, preferably one who is a Republican.

Meghan McCain, who departed the program during the summer, created a vacancy, which is still being filled. The Emmy-winning program has encountered a hurdle as it continues to experiment with a few conservative fill-ins into the new year.

A former show staff told Politico Playbook, "They are really looking for a unicorn."

"They want someone who is going to fight - but not too hard, because they don't want it to be ugly and bickering."

However, not only are the producers having trouble finding the proper person to replace McCain's seat on the program, but they are also apparently having trouble finding someone who would get along with long-time presenters Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin.

Former conservatives including McCain, Elisabeth Hasselback, Abby Hunstman, and Nicole Wallace have quit "The View" because of bullying by their co-panelists.

But the issues don't end there; remember McCain's feud with her erstwhile leftist co-hosts, which forced executives to sit them down and tell them that arguing live on air was becoming toxic for viewers?

One of the fill-in hosts reportedly told the outlet, "The problem is that they bring people on under the mantle that this woman is a conservative, when they're 'Never Trump,' so they don't represent the country."

In fact, this wasn't the first time bullying was reported.

Whoopi Goldberg was reportedly bullying her co-panelists that she was almost put on a break just to let go of some toxicity from the show.

Meghan McCain: Why Did She Leave 'The View'?

Meghan McCain's decision to leave "The View" after four years is thought to have been motivated by her growing family and the need to be closer to them.

However, she stated in a recent book that she left the show because she could no longer bear the scorn of her co-hosts, who disagree with her conservative viewpoint.

