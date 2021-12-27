Once the championship season is over, Aaron Rodgers is expected to surprise his fiancée Shailene Woodley with a winter wedding.

"Aaron is gunning for one more Super Bowl ring and then topping it off with a wedding ring once the season ends," an insider told the National Enquirer.

After sticking by him during his family problems, the Green Bay Packers star recognized that the "Divergent" actress was the ideal person for him.

After being chastised for lying about his COVID-19 immunization status, the Hollywood celebrity defended her athlete lover.

"Shailene gained significant points with Aaron after he was extensively chastised for lying about his COVID vaccination status," the source claimed.

"She openly declared that those who disparaged her fiancé were grabbing at straws."

Winter Wedding Plans for Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are apparently planning a small wedding with only their closest relatives and friends, according to the insider.

"Aaron is enjoying a tremendous season on the field, and the Packers have a legitimate shot at a championship," the person said.

"There's nothing he'd prefer more than to end it with a winter wedding."

Initially, Shailene Woodley kept their engagement a secret.

Shailene Woodley revealed her engagement to Aaron Rodgers a few months ago and explained why they opted to keep it a secret.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporterin September, "The Fault In Our Stars" actress said, "When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn't want someone else to do it before we did."

She went on to say, "And we didn't do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, 'Let's just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'"

Ultimately, they chose to share the exciting news with their followers.

READ ALSO: Kanye West Makes Desperate Move After Kim Kardashian Files Court Docs To Become Officially Single

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's Winter Wedding: The Truth

The National Enquirer's allegation should be taken with a grain of salt because the pair hasn't announced anything about their wedding preparations.

If that occurs, they would almost certainly inform their admirers, as many of them are eager for them to finally tie the knot.

READ MORE: Why Wendy Williams' Christmas Was 'Lonely' This Year, Source Reveals, And It's Her Fault