Is Kanye West making a desperate bid to reclaim Kim Kardashian?

If the Grammy winner can't live with the KKW Beauty entrepreneur, he'll apparently settle for the next best thing, which is residing across the street from the couple's previous Hidden Hills property.

In the midst of their divorce, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star won the property.

According to the Daily Mail, the 44-year-old "Donda" rapper has recently closed on a new house, which is far smaller than the mansion he previously shared with Kim.

Kanye West's new mansion, constructed in 1955, was 3,651 square feet and stretched 1.7 acres.

The house features five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, as well as a huge outdoor swimming pool, a horse stable, and a spacious one-car garage.

The house, however, is believed to be antiquated and would require extensive improvements.

Many bedrooms feature built-in storage cabinets, and one bathroom even has carpeted floors, according to reports.

However, the house has floor-to-ceiling windows that allow a wonderful flood of light to permeate the inside. There's even a massive open stone fireplace, according to reports.

According to the publication, the "Jesus Is King" rapper paid $4.5 million for the house, which is $421,000 more than the asking price so Kanye wouldn't be outbid.

Despite the fact that the Yeezy designer had recently purchased a $57.3 million property, it was believed that he had not yet moved in.

This comes after Kim filed legal documents for her to become legally single.

Kanye West Homeless?

Kanye West was recently alleged to be homeless, per Deuxmoi.

According to a source, the renowned Instagram feed has been residing at Soho Warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles since December 9, when it performed alongside erstwhile foe Drake during a charity performance for Larry Hoover.

In the same concert, the "Gold Digger" rapper implored Kim Kardashian to "run straight back" to him.

Deuxmoi noted, "we all know Kanye likes to work and reside in the same abode."

It's unclear whether Kanye is working on new songs, since he did shack up at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia few months ago to finish his highly-anticipated album.

It's the same location where he had his listening sessions.

Kanye is also selling his ranch in Wyoming.

