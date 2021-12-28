2021 may have been a strange year, but it was an absolute BANNER year in cinema. The movies that came out in the past twelve months will undoubtedly be talked about for the rest of human history. We here at Enstarz compiled a list of our twelve favorite films of this year (in no particular order). See if you agree with us (and if you haven't seen any of these films, GET ON IT!!) IN NO ORDER

1. The Harder They Fall

With a cast this incredible, it would be a miracle if they DIDN'T make a list of essential films of 2021. The Harder They Fall started off strong with their incredible cast: Idris Elba, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Jonathan Majors, Damon Wayans Jr., and Deon Cole are just some of the stars strutting around this rip-roaring, fun, Friday-night-viewing Western. Rotten Tomatoes reviewer Bilge Ebiri may have put it best when he called The Harder They Fall "a mess, but it's a fun mess."

2. Being the Ricardos

If you want to watch a woman powerfully at the top of her game, Being the Ricardos is the movie for you. This descriptor works perfectly for both Nicole Kidman, who takes on the role of Lucille Ball with masterful expertise, and Lucille Ball, whose comedic prowess and laser focused intelligence leave the audience in awe of her ability. The film beautifully chronicles the week that Lucille Ball was accused of being a Communist by the House Un-American Activities Committee while simultaneously starring in America's number one show. It is a beautifully unmissable cinematic experience.

3. King Richard

Will Smith is one of the most famous people on Earth. Yet, he was able to turn himself invisible and transform into Richard Williams. Think about the level of talent it takes in order to make the most recognizable faces in the universe disappear — playing Venus and Serena’s dad. They look nothing alike. In fact, when I first heard Will was playing Mr. Williams — I was how? Despite that, he was able to melt away inside this character. Will nailed Mr. Williams’ mannerisms, the tone of his voice, his walk, and even his facial expressions. Remarkable.

4. Good On Paper

Good on Paper is an Iliza Shlesinger masterpiece. The multi-talented comedian produced, wrote, and starred in this film about a true event she experienced. After meeting a man on a plane that seemed absolutely perfect (or, "good on paper" if you will) Andrea Singer, played by Shlesinger, slowly discovers that everything this man has ever said to her has been a lie. A powerful tale of epic, how-on-earth-did-this-really-happen style proportions, Good on Paper is a non-negotiable must see!

5. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

With Marvel's first Asian-led superhero outing, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings deserves a spot on our best of 2021 movies list. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi follows the titular hero, played by the charismatic Simu Liu, as he confronts his past and stops his father, played by the even more charismatic Tony Leung, from unleashing the Dweller-in-Darkness into the world. Featuring a breathtaking bus fight sequence, Shang-Chi's success is a timely reminder for how Asian-led films can bring butts to the theater, especially when kick-ass action and a respectful nod to Asian culture is involved.

6. Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Music icon Questlove spent his quarantine creating one of the best, almost unseen, music documentaries. Using footage left in a basement for decades, Summer Of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could not Be Televised) brings to light the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, a month-long music and arts fest which brought together the most innovative and important musical acts to come out of the Black culture at the time. It is a dynamic example of the beauty, energy, and contribution Black artists have brought to the world even when others chose to forget. One of the best documentaries of 2021, Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) begs to be seen by music fans young and old.

7. C'Mon, C'Mon

Joaquin Phoenix stars in one of the most human films of 2021. The A24 Film C'Mon, C'Mon follows Johnny (Phoenix) as he takes care of his young nephew, Jesse. As Johnny takes Jesse all over the world, he constantly encounters parenting pit-falls. While he tries his best to do everything right, there is always a mis-step or a miscommunication. There are also beautiful, wonderful, memorable moments. Life is beautifully imperfect, and this film does an expert job reflecting that.

8. In The Heights

Not only was In the Heights a fun theatrical experience full of rich and storied representation for communities that often don't have their stories told; the musical it's based on has also always been phenomenal - it was Lin Manuel Miranda's breakout hit BEFORE Hamilton. Anthony Ramos is an absolute star as Usnavi, and the movie is a beautiful tribute to hispanic and latino communities, to New York City, and to musical theater.

9. The Tender Bar

The Tender Bar, one of the latest Amazon Studios Originals, stars Ben Affleck in one of the best roles he's done since Good Will Hunting. It pulls from the memoir of J.R. Moehringer. When J.R. 's dad, a 1970s lowlife radio DJ, abandons him and his mother, they move back in with her family on Long Island. J.R. forms a close kinship with Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), who teaches him about the joys of reading, writing, and how to be a good man. J.R. goes to Yale, falls in and out of love, and tries to be the person his father never could be. Everyone is in top form in this brilliantly crafted coming-of-age story.

10. A Journal For Jordan

A Journal for Jordan is unquestionably one of the best romance-rom-com films of the year. Directed by Denzel Washington, this film follows the true love story of Sgnt. Charles Monroe King and Dana Candey. When King dies at war, he leaves a journal for his son about how to be a good man, even in the absence of a father. A film that is sure to have you laughing one second and sobbing the next, A Journal for Jordan is absolutely unmissable.

11. Palmer

Apple TV+'s Palmer is a definite watch for anyone who is in the mood for a sweetly told story of redemption, self-discovery, and growth. Justin Timberlake plays Palmer, a small town ex-con who is trying to atone for his past mistakes. Taking the only job he can as a janitor at his old school, Palmer makes friends with a charming yet neglected boy named Sam who lives in the trailer nearby. Sam has problems of his own, with his drug-abusing mother (Juno Temple) and the early signs of being transgendered in a bigoted town. Palmer is a definite year end must watch.

12. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Hands down the best movie of the year. Spider-Man: No Way Home reminds you of why we love movies. It's also a testament to why movie theaters will never die. This film made a billion dollars during a global pandemic. Tom Holland is the best Peter Parker ever. Throw in Zendaya and the two shine on the big screen. This movie is a must see in every way, shape and form.