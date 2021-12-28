Chris Pratt's career has been successful over the past few years after appearing in his recent movies "Onward" and "The Tomorrow War." However, one report suggests that his blossoming work as an actor is one of the reasons why he's feuding with his wife's family; could this be true?

According to a report published by OK! Magazine, Pratt missed out on a lot of family gatherings due to his career. The actor ditched many "Kennedy functions" as he was too busy filming upcoming movies.

An insider spoke to the publication, saying he "seems to have made it clear that being a Hollywood superstar is a top priority, and a lot of Katherine's family, especially on mom Maria Shriver's side, take issue with it."

Katherine Schwarzenegger's family reportedly sees the "Parks and Recreation" star as a "cocky" and selfish man for refusing to attend family functions.

The publication also noted that most people thought marrying into the Kennedy family was an excellent way for Pratt to interact with his wives' loved ones. Still, he's too busy with his Hollywood career.

The Truth Behind Christ Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Maria Shiver's Feud

Suggest debunked the claims shortly after the magazine published the report saying Pratt is a professional actor who has a busy schedule ahead of him.

The outlet also noted that Pratt and Shiver went Christmas shopping earlier this month along with the latter's siblings, meaning there is no ongoing feud happening behind closed doors.

In addition, distance is also a big problem for the family members as Pratt and Schwarzenegger are both based in Los Angeles, California. In contrast, the Nantucket and Kennedy family lives in a different location.

The outlet suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic hindered their plans to gather more often. Aside from that, they also mentioned that Pratt and his wife's father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, have a good relationship with each other.

Furthermore, the couple appears to be getting along with each other as sources confirmed to People Magazine that Schwarzenegger is expecting another baby.

Although the pair never confirmed anything, her baby bump was on display while the two were buying coffee in LA.

If the rumors were true, this would be their second child together.

