We've got trouble! Right here in River - er, New York City! And it starts with a C, and that rhymes with V, and that stands for Covid-19.

Like the paraphrased lyric above seeks to suggest, The Music Man is now offically among the ever growing list of shows shut down on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, as leading man Hugh Jackman just tested postive for Covid-19.

With both Jackman and his co-star Sutton Foster out from the show due to positive test results, the company has elected to shut down performances of the show until January 2nd.

Jackman posted on Instagram to say:

I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold - I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose...But I'm fine and I'm just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I'm cleared I'll be back on stage heading to River City.

This is not the first Covid-related hiccough that The Music Man has encountered. The revival was set to open back in September 2020, but on the night of the show's preview, Foster tested postive for the virus, as did her understudy, Kathy Voytko.

Both Foster and Jackman spoke out to commend the efforts of Broadway's swings and understudies. The Broadway legend posted on her Instagram story:

"Grateful to Kathy and our incredible company. Grateful to all swings and understudies who keep all the shows going, now and always."

After the show, Jackman took a moment to express his gratitude as well:

"Swings and understudies have not had a chance to learn. They watch from the corner of a room while we rehearse, while we get to practice over and over again. They just get to watch and write notes and then five hours before our performances they're told, 'You're on.'...The courage, the brilliance, the dedication, the talent of the swings, the understudies - they are the bedrock of Broadway."

Thank you to all of the swings and understudies out there who are keeping Broadway afloat while the stars are away - and for now, we wish Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster a speedy recovery in time for the show to open again.