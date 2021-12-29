Brian Laundrie's case might reach a new stage soon after the latest review detected something off about it.

The public is still waiting for new information about Laundrie as most of them still could not believe he was already dead. The authorities who handle the case also have not released any statement except the details about the fugitive's cause of death.

But most recently, a review was made to assess what happened from the day Laundrie and Gabby Petito started their trip until they were found dead. Surprisingly, the aforesaid review found out that the Moab police broke camera policies.

Latest on Brian Laundrie's Case

Fox 13 revealed that Moab police officers Clint Johnson and Dan Malone broke the policy twice - they used course language with a suspect, and Johnson did not wear a mask near the fugitive.

Moab Assistant Police Chief Braydon Palmer revealed that they reviewed the events when the two other officers responded to a call about Laundrie and Petito.

"We have received the (Petito-Laundrie) report back from the investigative entity. Our office is in the process of reviewing that report, its findings and the recommendations," Palmer told the news outlet. "I'm hoping early to middle of next week for that to be available for release."

During the police's response, Petito admitted to the officers that she hit Laundrie while traveling through Moab. They helped the fugitive find a place to stay for the night before letting go of Petito.



Following the development, internet users started discussing the topic online, saying that the report soon would surely be interesting.

One said, "Let them dare say they handled the call properly. I'll go to Moab to protest!"

Meanwhile, another suggested that the money on Laundrie's bank account should be given to Petito's family regardless of what the future reports would reveal.

"What's left of Brian laundrie's money should go to gabby petite's family as a form of restitution- it doesn't even put a dent in the gravity of what he did, but his family sure as hell doesn't deserve anything good," one wrote.

After the duo's interaction with the officers, the YouTuber was found dead due to manual strangulation in Wyoming. Meanwhile, Laundrie's remains was found in Florida after reportedly dying due to a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

