READY? OKAY!!

Cheer is coming back for a season two on Netflix. Season one of the hit series followed the coach of the Navarro College Cheerleading Squad, Monica Aldama, and the team's journey through the competition season.

Season 2 of the show was scheduled to begin filming after the release of season one, but the filming schedule was set back due to the pandemic. Within this time - in September of 2020 - Jerry Harris, one of the main stars from season one, was arrested for producing child pornography. His case is currently moving through the legal system, as additional charges have also been brought up against him.

In light of these changes, the second season of Cheer will, in part, follow this court case, giving insight into what is happening on the courtroom floor.

The series will also be following Naravo College's rival cheer team Trinity Valley Community College. The Cheer director spoke about the wide breadth of content that will be covered in the upcoming season.

I am a huge believer in the power of stories and telling them honestly. I believe the story is going to ultimately be the best version of itself when you are honoring what is true, and you're not running from it. This season covers events as they unfolded, beginning in January 2020 through April 2021, following Navarro College and their rival Trinity Valley Community College on their journeys to the national championship. The new episodes also tackle extremely difficult moments, including the impact of COVID-19 and criminal charges against one of Navarro's former team members. It was inspiring, heartbreaking, sometimes frustrating, and ultimately moving to be a part of their lives.

We can't wait to see Cheer when it premieres on Netflix on January 12th.