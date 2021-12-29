Game of Thrones fans come in all shapes, sizes, and tax brackets.

The franchise and Fabergé have just revealed the ornate Fabergé Dragon Egg that they designed together, and it is beautiful. This - as it is titled - 'Commemorative Egg Objet' (Yes, "objet," not object, you read that right) has already been sold for $2.2 million to an anonymous buyer back in April.

This ornate creation took nine months to build, crafted by Fabergé workmaster Paul Jones. The collector's item was revealed in Beverly Hills on December 10th, at a private event.

As explained in The Hollywood Reporter, the Game of Thrones costume designer, Michele Clapton, wanted to create a design inspired by Daenerys and her journey through the show.

Clapton was more than thrilled by the final design.

It's great to see some of the textures from Daenerys' dresses, the smocking and the embroidery...It was so exciting to find this process that we could actually get that and apply it to the egg, and the colors are so beautiful and so subtle. I hadn't realized how controlled you could be with the colors, and the way this was put together is just beautiful.

The intricate design opens to reveal a smaller, 18-karat gold egg inside. The three blades of the inner egg are made to represent the three dragons: Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion. These three are forever housed in the Mother of Dragon's external protection.

Just because it was revealed at a private party, though, doesn't mean nobody gets to see it - this 18-karat white gold egg with white diamonds and moonstone adornment will soon be taking away the breath of the masses. The "Commemorative Egg Objet" will go on tour when House of the Dragon premieres.

It is a magnificent piece of art inspired by a magnificent show, which will premiere on HBO on a yet undisclosed date in 2022.