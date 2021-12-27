Every time a book is adapted for the screen, a bookworm gets their wings. These wings are for the sole purpose of flying over to you and screaming, "YOU NEED TO READ THE BOOK BEFORE YOU SEE IT!!!!" I used to be a novel purist, firmly believing that everything needed to be read prior to being seen. I still am...mostly.

In the past few years, more book-to-movie and book-to-tv adaptations have been made than ever before. It seems as if every show, movie, whatever-the-heck-else was first conceptualized as a novel. There is a reason, however, that these are called adaptations and not audiobooks-on-screen. These different mediums allow for different aspects of the story to shine through, and, for that reason, (deep breath) there are some RARE cases in which you don't HAVE to read the book first.

via GIPHY

While I MOSTLY still believe that reading should predate watching, some shows become such a phenomenon in their own right you may miss a cultural moment if you don't consume it in the same way or time frame as the societal majority. While I firmly assert that you should ALWAYS read the book, the order in which you watch and read should be specifically based on the content in consideration.

How do you know when to read first and when to watch first? Well, that's why you're here. Below is a list of movies and TV shows coming out in the new year (or the end of this one), stating what you should do first and why. (You're welcome.)

1. Persuasion - READ FIRST

via GIPHY

The classic Jane Austen novel Persuasion is coming to Netflix in 2022 starring Dakota Johnson in the title role as Fanny Price. For this Regency Era romance, you should probably pick up the book first (and by probably, I mean DO IT!) The Jane Austen works have been adapted time and time again, each adaptation shedding a new light on the story. These different angles become far more meaningful when you can contextualize it alongside the original work. Even more so, if you go in understanding the story, you are able to garner a heightened appreciation for the different elements and flares they put on the story. It becomes more about watching the art than following the plot, and that is definitely something you should aim for with Austen. READ IT FIRST!

2. Bridgerton - WATCH FIRST

via GIPHY

A hot take, I know. Bear with me. Season two of Bridgerton has an anticipated release in the Spring of 2022, and, honestly, you don't have to rush to read the book first. This Regency Era romance based on the early 2000s book series by Julia Quinn is one of the most popular shows to hit Netflix. It has reignited people's love and romanticization of the olden times, brought to the forefront superstars such as Rege Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevour, and become the whimsical run-away-with-me fantasy of citizens throughout the land. You know what ruins the mystery of the will-they-won't-they? When you KNOW if they will or won't! So watch the show. Love the show. THEN read the books! (Also, the Bridgerton books each follow a specific sibling, much like the show, so you can DEFINITELY watch each sibling's season and then read the corresponding book!)

3. The Tragedy of Macbeth - READ FIRST

via GIPHY

The Tragedy of Macbeth, the new film created by Joel Cohen, is set to be released on Christmas day 2021 (which, I know, is not 2022, but it's close enough!) You should definitely read Macbeth before seeing it for one reason alone: Shakespeare is confusing. Read the original text so that you are better able to follow and appreciate what is sure to be an outstanding cinematic masterpiece!

4. Death on the Nile - WATCH FIRST

via GIPHY

The film adaptation of Agatha Christie's iconic murder-mystery Death on the Nile is coming to theatres February 11, 2022. I feel like it's pretty obvious why you would wait to see it before reading it. This highly-anticipated movie relies on mystery. When you and your friends head to the theater to check it out, everyone will be there on the edge of their seats, waiting to find out who did it together. If you've read the book, you will miss out on this moment. While you could definitely argue that the book too would rely on suspense, the book will have more nuance and detail than the film will. Therefore, leave the reveal to the screen and the intriguing detail work to the novel after the fact!

5. Conversations with Friends - READ FIRST

via GIPHY

Conversations with Friends, the novel by Sally Rooney, is currently being adapted into a series set to be released on Hulu in 2022. You should definitely read this book before you watch the movie. This realistic tale serves as the breeding ground for an active imagination. You will want to read and imagine these characters for yourself before seeing the on-screen interpretations. It will let you give a more personal and intimate life to the story. Such was similarly the case with Sally Rooney's novel-adapted-to-series Normal People. Conversations with Friends is a book you should absolutely read before watching the series.

6. House of the Dragon - WATCH FIRST

via GIPHY

House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series, is coming to HBO Max in 2022. The series will be based on the book Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin. Much like Game of Thrones, this series is sure to be a phenomenon all its own. Furthermore, while the Game of Thrones books are absolutely iconic, the rate at which Martin wrote required him to tell the show creators what was going to happen. The show started going faster than the books. Therefore, they have established themselves not only as two separate entities but two entities for whom the timelines have consistent crossover. While you should definitely read Fire and Blood, there's no need to rush.

7. Daisy Jones and the Six - READ FIRST

via GIPHY

Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid is being adapted into a series, hopefully to be released in 2022. You absolutely MUST read this book before watching the series. First of all, while 2022 is the goal, the series may not be released until 2023. Secondly, this is one of the top rated books of the year. Experiencing this story through the well crafted writing of Reid will only enhance the television series which will also certainly be a must-watch. Pick up your copy of Daisy Jones and the Six as soon as you possibly can!

8. You - WATCH FIRST (kind of)

via GIPHY

You is the stalker-murderer Netflix show based on the book series by Caroline Kepnes that has the world obsessed. Just before season three was released, the show announced that a season four is on it's way (likely to be released in 2022 or 2023). Here's the thing: if you haven't watched this show at all, you should start by watching season one. If you've seen at least part of the series already, it is time to pick up the books. You is a perfect example of the book series and the television series being fantastic in their own rights, but wildly dissimilar from each other. Personally, I would watch season one of the television series (the one that remains the most similar to the books), then start reading the books (which are PHENOMENAL!!).

That is my read-or-watch cheat sheet for the near future, but, honestly, you can't go wrong. Well, you can't go wrong unless you at some point definitely and absolutely READ THE BOOK!