Los Angeles-based business manager who has worked with multiple A-list clients, including the Kardashians, Angela Kukawski, passed away at the age of 55.

According to Variety, she was initially reported missing on December 22.

The next day, a local report was made where police officials investigated a murder scene in 1500 block of Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley. A woman in her fifties was found dead inside the trunk of a car, "with a stab wound," confirmed that it was Kukawski's dead body inside her own car.

As shared by Los Angeles police, her 49-year-old boyfriend, Jason Baker, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Murder Case

The publisher stated that the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office ruled her homicide.

As per authorities, Baker was then arrested and charged with murder, following police suspecting him as the murderer who killed Kukawski inside her Sherman Oakes home, drove her body to Simi Valley, and then fled. He was reportedly being held on a $2 million bond.

In a statement left by Boulevard's Todd C. Bozick to the source, it said, "We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski."

The note continued, "Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie's family and friends."

Kukawski In The Entertainment Industry

Angela "Angie" Kukawski, also known as Angela Castro, was a mother of five. Variety declared that according to her friends, she was "beloved" in the industry, while a music business associate described her as "hard-working" and "a straight shooter."

The late manager was most recently employed in Boulevard Management, specializing in accounting and financial management services for entertainers, athletes, and entrepreneurs. Adding more from their services, they advise asset management, tax preparation, insurance, estate and retirement planning, and more.

After a short time working for the company, Kukawski was able to work with clients like Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Offset, and the Kardashians. She also held the estate of Tupac Shakur, according to government filings and past associates.

Following her death, the Kardashians has spoken to New York Post, "Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible."

"She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time," they added.

May her soul rest in peace.

