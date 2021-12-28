The whole NFL community is mourning after it was reported that the widely recognized ESPN Chicago Bears reporter, Jeff Dickerson passed away at the age of 44.

NFL Analyst Jacob Infante informed the public on Twitter and confirmed his death Tuesday, December 28, 2021. In his tweet, he said, "Absolutely terrible news that @DickersonESPN has passed away. One of the best #Bears reporters on the beat."

Dickerson reportedly died after complications from colon cancer. According to ABC Chicago, the Bears reporter passed away at his wife's same hospice care facility, Caitlin, who died in 2019. Back then, her spouse fought melanoma and its complications for eight years. Jeff Dickerson is survived by their 11-year-old son, Parker, and his parents, George and Sandy Dickerson.

Jeff Dickerson in the Industry

As reported by ESPN, Dickerson went from Buffalo Grove High School in Chicago and finished college at the University of Illinois-Champaign. He started his career covering Chicago Bears for "ESPN 1000" in 2001.

He then added digital coverage as a part of his job in 2009 at "ESPN Chicago." Four years later, the reporter transitioned to ESPN.com.

Apart from covering the Bears, he also hosted "Dickerson and Hood" on ESPN radio, making himself the television analyst for Loyola men's basketball. He even worked for ABC Channel 7 in Chicago as their sports reporter.

Tributes For Dickerson

Immediately after the news was announced online, tributes were shared across multiple platforms from Dickerson's colleagues and fans who knew him.

ESPN deputy editor for digital NFL coverage Heather Burns said in a statement, "JD was one of the most positive people you will ever meet. We all got together in October for an event, and there he was lifting our spirits and assuring us he was going to beat cancer. That's just who he was. We are holding Jeff's family, and especially his son, Parker, in our prayers."

Another colleague from ESPN, John Keim, also stated, "Our Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson was one of the kindest people I've met in my time on the beat. Enjoyed being around him whenever our paths crossed. Such an upbeat person; just a good guy. Anyone who knew him is devastated by his passing."

Chicago Bears website writer Larry Mayer also left a tweet that read, "Absolutely heartbreaking news to hear of the passing of ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson. You will see/hear a lot of great things written/said about him and they are true. His wife, Caitlin, passed away in 2019. Heartbroken for their 11-year-old son, Parker, losing both parents."

May his soul rest in peace.

