Wrestling announcer Jim Ross has made multiple fans celebrate after an update regarding his cancer diagnosis.

The WWE Hall of Famer posted a tweet, Wednesday, December 29, "I'm CANCER FREE! We did it!" Ross attached a photo of his leg along with the caption, also announcing that he will be returning to work as an announcer for "AEW Dynamite" for the next day.

Ross has been publicly open with his health issues ever since October. During that month, he revealed a gruesome "potential skin cancer" issue on his leg, following him admitting that he was also suffering from an ulcer for more than a year now.

Ross' Skin Cancer Journey

By November, the wrestling star was confirmed to be diagnosed with skin cancer, also confirmed through Twitter. He said, "Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville."

Ross' even mentioned AEW President Tony Khan, claiming that he has been supportive despite his situation, which was "a blessing." "My thanks for all your support," he concluded. His whole Twitter account was able to record his entire cancer procedure showcasing all the results from #1 to #22.

Until the last post, Ross is undoubtedly going back to work for "AEW Dynamite" at 8 pm EST, held in Jacksonville, Florida.

Khan also shared the terrific news regarding his return as well as what will be going on for the next episode of "Dynamite." He stated, "Tonight's our final #AEWDynamite on TNT before Dynamite moves to TBS next Wednesday. Fittingly we're home @dailysplace where we've had 65/116 episodes (56%) with the biggest crowd we've had here for tv & Tonight is the return of @JRsBBQ, + 1 bittersweet announcement to come today".

A Celebration For All

Numerous fans have shown relief at the great news they heard from the Hall of Famer that they made him land a place on the trending list. One fan stated, "YES!!! Go Jim Ross. Glad you kicked Cancer's ass."

It was followed by another one saying, "Thank goodness Wrestling is not the same without you."

According to The New York Post, the 69-year-old has been in the professional wrestling industry for over four decades. Apart from becoming a broadcaster and senior adviser for All Elite Wrestling in 2019, he also became the voice of WWE during the fabled Attitude Era.

